Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Independent Online | Thepost
Search IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, June 21, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

International Day of Yoga: Consistency is the key

People take part in a yoga session at Lodhi gardens on International Day of Yoga in New Delhi. Picture: Arun Sankar/AFP

People take part in a yoga session at Lodhi gardens on International Day of Yoga in New Delhi. Picture: Arun Sankar/AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

NEW DELHI: Whether for fitness, stress relief, or holistic wellness, consistency is key when practising yoga's versatile aspects, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today.

Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said in a statement that yoga meant "to unite", symbolising the harmony between body and consciousness.

“Research highlights yoga’s mental and physical health benefits - stress reduction, anxiety relief via deep⁠-breathing and mindfulness, ⁠adjunct therapy for depression management, ⁠lower back pain relief by improving spinal flexibility and core strength, and ⁠enhanced overall quality of life,” said Wazed.

Stressing on maintaining consistency when practising yoga, she said that on this International Day of Yoga, “let us commit to incorporating this ancient practice into our daily lives”.

People take part in a yoga session at Namo Ghat to mark the International Day of Yoga in Varanasi. Picture: Niharika Kulkarni/AFP

Yoga is more than just a form of exercise. Developing mind-body awareness enables resolving imbalances at their source for long-term well-being, she said.

“Yoga also nurtures self-control, mindfulness, and experiential learning in self-awareness techniques, therapeutic approaches, and assessment abilities. In our stress-laden world, yoga provides a holistic stress-reduction approach, offering tools to overcome inner turmoil and restore balance and serenity,” Wazed emphasised.

Meanwhile, people across the world celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while celebrating the event in Srinagar, said that last year, representatives from 130 countries participated in the yoga celebrations in the US.

“I am happy that over 100 institutions have received world recognition for imparting the training of yoga," the Prime Minister said.

THE POST

Related Topics:

health welfare