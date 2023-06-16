THE Hindi Shiksha Sangh South Africa will mark its 75th anniversary this year. So far the organisations have marked the occasion by reinstituting its bhajan festivals and in-person Hindi classes, which were on hold since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A special aspect of the celebrations will start in Gauteng and Durban next week. Anup Jalota, an award-winning bhajan, classical and Bollywood playback singer, will perform in a two-city tour on June 24 at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Gauteng and the following day at The Globe at Suncoast in Durban. Jalota, who has remained in the Hindu music industry for more than 40 years, will return to South Africa after more than a decade. He will perform some of his hits and some yet-to-be released tracks.

The specific mandate of the Sangh and Radio Hindvani is to promote the development and propagation of the Hindi language and Hindu culture. Radio Hindvani was established by the sangh in 1998 as a part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. It was awarded a long-term licence in 2002. ANUP JALOTA

Raj Dhanlall, president of the sangh, said years ago, when they set up the radio station, they attracted many international artists who came to South Africa. One of them was Jalota. “He committed to supporting the Hindi Shiksha Sangh and made a commitment early in the establishment to do our broadcasting project. He said if you are promoting the language, let me know and I will be here. “So we have taken him up on his kind gesture. Whenever he was in the country, he always visited the projects that we carried out. We found him to be very appropriate because what we do in promoting the language is closely aligned to the religious aspect, particularly the bhajans.

“As a result, Hindvani is one of the few radio stations, if not the only radio station, in the country that has so many religious programmes. So if we take the unique listenership, and the way in which the group promoted the language through the theme of the radio, he is an automatic fit to identify with the organisation.” Anup Jalota. Picture: Facebook: Anup Jalota COMMUNITY Dhanlall said the the 75th anniversary celebration was about acknowledging the promotion of a foreign language that was the mother tongue language for people of Indian origin in South Africa.

“The sangh was established as far back as at the beginning of the apartheid era when things were difficult. The organisation survived all of that turmoil. It is amazing how something that had more of a cultural direction continued to thrive. It is a representation of the resilience of the community and of what an identity is to a person. It’s a beacon in terms of giving one a unique identity in the country. “The organisation represents all those aspects of many different people in our country, in this case people who speak the Hindi language. It is not just people of Indian origin. It’s people from different communities who have an affinity for the language. “Similarly, in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the organisation, in promoting a foreign language in our country, we hope to encourage other groupings to celebrate what is truly representative of our rainbow nation. It’s not just a celebration of those who enjoy Hindi. It’s a celebration of the maturity of a country that quite often gets bogged down in splitting hairs around race and colour. But we have allowed things to also co-exist and this is an example of that.”

The Hindi Shiksha Sangh 75th Anniversary Celebrations held in Port Shepstone. Picture: Facebook: Hindvani CELEBRATIONS This year the organisation hosted a number of bhajan festivals in the country as part of its commemorations, to reignite the community uniting in person. “We have already had four of them that the communities have rallied around. There has also been an increased desire to learn Hindi in-person at the Hindi schools, which, since the Covid-19 pandemic, have been online. They are now hybrid with in-person and online classes continuing.”

He said Hindvani was also commemorating 25 years this year. “Towards the latter part of the year, we will wrap up their 25th anniversary celebrations. Many people who have contributed to its success was largely from our community and our volunteers. This is a radio station that operates entirely on volunteers. We have a handful of full-time, paid staff, who handle both the teaching of Hindi as well as some aspects of the radio station. “We really exist because of the support of all of the sponsors and advertisers, and the multitude of listeners who have, whether they criticise us or compliment us, helped shape what we have had for the past 25 years.”

Hindvani broadcasting live from The Isipingo Temple in April. Picture: Facebook: Hindvani He said the radio station costs between R80 000 to R100 000 worth of fixed costs every month to operate and that it was only the community to be thanked. “Aside from our volunteers, we got people who dig into their pockets month after month to continue advertising with us. It’s not just business for them, it’s also about buying into the value system. We are a community organisation and this milestone is not just a celebration of those who are directly involved in the organisation, it’s really as a result of the support of everyone from the broader community who makes it happen. “We talk of the spirit of ubuntu. This is a living example of what that is and we are appreciative of the community,” said Dhanlall.