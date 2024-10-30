Introducing the Barbie Diwali Doll: a tribute to Indian heritage and diversity

THIS Diwali, Barbie is lighting up the world in celebration of culture, heritage, and empowerment with the debut of the Barbie Anita Dongre Diwali Doll, a collaboration with the globally renowned Indian fashion designer. To commemorate this launch, Barbie South Africa along with media personality and entrepreneur Kriya Gangiah aim to shine a light on the importance of diversity and representation in South Africa.

Since 1959, Barbie has inspired generations of children to dream big and believe in their limitless potential. “This latest collaboration reaffirms Barbie’s commitment to honouring diverse cultures and connecting deeply with people across the globe. The Barbie Diwali doll represents a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity, celebrating one of India’s most cherished festivals, the Festival of Lights. This Diwali, we’re thrilled to spotlight the beauty of diversity through the launch of this doll in South Africa,” said Terusha Naidoo, Marketing Manager of Mattel South Africa. “The Barbie Diwali doll embodies India’s vibrant cultural heritage, bringing it to life on a global stage, and celebrates the approximate 1.5 million Indian people in South Africa, who have been part of the rich tapestry of our country since the mid-1800s.”

Gangiah added: “Diwali plays a significant role in the lives of families across the country and has been an opportunity to inspire kids to celebrate their heritage. I believe that the launch of the Barbie Diwali Doll, will offer an entire Indian community, my community, the opportunity to feel acknowledged, seen and represented. “Barbie has always inspired kids to dream of limitless possibilities, and they have put actions to those words by offering the older generation the kind of validation they've been looking for, and the younger generation, the nod they’ve needed to embrace their cultural identity in a modern, multi-cultural society like ours.” As fashion and culture go hand-in-hand, Barbie’s partnership with Anita Dongre is immensely impactful, as it introduces the first-ever Barbie Diwali Doll, dressed in Dongre’s signature blend of contemporary design and traditional Indian craftsmanship.