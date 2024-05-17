Isipingo businessman accused of dealing in fuel without permit

Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, KZN Hawks spokesperson, said the arrest followed a joint operation by Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Prospecton Fire Department, and the Customs Road Fuel Testing Unit at premises in Isipingo on Thursday.

A 55-year-old businessman, who was arrested for allegedly dealing in fuel without a permit, is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Friday).

“The members received information about a suspect who was dealing in fuel. A joint operation was conducted and they proceeded to the said premises. Upon arrival they found two tankers offloading paraffin in the premises.

“The owner of the premises informed the members that he had been operating this business since last year. The fire department fined him R10 000 for usage of a premises that was not in accordance with the certificate (dangerous situation) and storing or handling of dangerous goods without proper requirements.

“They further fined a driver R5 000 for conducting illegal delivery. The owner of the business was charged for dealing fuel without a permit,” said Mhlongo.