Ivermectin: ’No government or politician can infringe on my right’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Visvin Reddy has become a champion for Ivermectin. The leader of African Democratic Change (ADC) held a placard demonstration with a few members of his party outside the SABC offices in Durban on Monday. Then, later that evening, he took a solution of Ivermax during a live session on Facebook. Reddy, who has no medical background, said he obtained the Ivermax from a friend and it contained a percentage of Ivermectin. He did not have the virus when he took the solution. He told those watching that Ivermax was available from veterinarians and that it was his constitutional right to take what he thought was good for him. “No government or politician can infringe on my right.”

Reddy said the 50ml bottle cost around R180 and would be used to treat his family. According to him the dosage depended on a person’s weight and they should be monitored by a health care practitioner.

After injecting 2ml into a champagne glass with about two tablespoons of water, Reddy drank the solution. He said he would take another 2ml in two weeks.

“I know of 26 others who have taken this miracle drug in the tablet form,” Reddy told the POST.

On Monday morning, Visvin Reddy (in blue), and others protested outside the SABC offices in Durban for ivermectin to be legalised as a treatment for Covid-19. | Sibusiso Ndlovu African News Agency (ANA)