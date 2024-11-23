Join the magical Princess Party at Made in Chatsworth Market

LITTLE girls and bigger girls are dressing up for the magical Princess Party on Sunday from 11 am to 3pm at the Made in Chatsworth Market at Depot Road Memorial Primary School. Event organiser, Kiru Naidoo, said that after the success of its Halloween theme party last month, the market would transform this Sunday into a delightful celebration for children and families alike.

"Young visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite princess or prince. Expect a day filled with royal-themed activities that will spark their imagination and create unforgettable memories," said Naidoo. Exciting Highlights include the Royal Costume Parade at 1pm where kids can show off their costumes in a parade fit for princesses and princes. There will be photo opportunities to capture precious moments with princess-themed backdrops and props.

Little ones' creativity can shine as they bring their own princess crowns or enjoy a bit of sparkle with face painting. A special princess will read enchanting stories at 2pm captivating the hearts of every child in the audience. This segment is in partnership with the free Eduvos Durban International Book Fair, which takes place from November 27 to December 1 in Umhlanga. Beyond the Princess Party, Made in Chatsworth Market is a community event that features local artisans, unique hand-crafted items, treats, and more. From hand-crafted jewellery and home decor to locally sourced food and eco-friendly products, the market offers something for everyone, while supporting local creators.