Durban - The relatives of a Phoenix father who was stoned to death in 2018, chanted "justice was served" after two men were convicted for his murder in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday. Donovan Naicker, 37, a father of three, who was assaulted with bricks and stones, died a few meters away from his Cranebridge Place Phoenix home in March last year.

He had allegedly intervened in an altercation in order to assist a friend when he was murdered.

Three people were arrested shortly after his murder - Phalco Floyd Reddy, Jensen Reddy and Karl Pretorius. The trio were charged of murder.

Jensen Reddy was discharged on the murder charge last month.

Floyd Reddy pleaded not guilty and that he had acted in self-defence, after he pursued Naicker, who had stabbed him.

Pretorius, who also pleaded not guilty, said he had not participated.

In handing down judgment, Magistrate Betty Rawheath said she found the State witnesses to be reliable and that the state had proven both Floyd Reddy and Pretrious had acted with a common purpose.

Floyd Reddy and Pretorius who were out on bail, where detained following their conviction.

Family and friends of Donovan Naicker celebrate after two men were convicted of his murder. Picture: Nadia Khan

Speaking outside the court, Naicker’s sister, Natasha Naidoo said they were glad justice was served.

“It has been a long-wait for us, but my brother can finally rest in peace, and his killers have been convicted. We are praying for the maximum sentence,” she said.

