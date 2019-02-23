HERBAL care is one of the foolproof methods to protect hair’s natural texture and sheen. While a plethora of homegrown ingredients and herbs are available to make your hair shine, one secret that has been passed on from generation to generation is Shikakai, a herbal powder. Shikakai is rich in antioxidants and numerous vitamins that help keep hair healthy and nourished, especially when blended together with a few other Indian ayurvedic ingredients.

Four hair masks that can be made at home to protect and nourish your hair:

* Shikakai and amla powder:

Breakage and split ends are an everyday concern and make the hair lifeless and dull. A go-to solution to protect your hair from root to tip is a blend of Ayurveda’s two best ingredients - shikakai and amla. While both the ingredients are rich in antioxidants, amla helps keep the hair healthy by fighting off the damage.

Blend together half a cup of shikakai and amla powder with lukewarm water to make a paste.

Let the paste sit on your hair for 30 minutes and wash it off with cold water. This, when repeated every alternate day, helps improve overall health of the hair and is an excellent remedy for dry hair.

* Shikakai and dahi:

Curd is truly a miracle potion when it comes to hair care. It helps protect the hair and soothes the scalp when it’s aggravated by problems, including dandruff and an itchy scalp. But it simply cannot do the trick in isolation.

Curd, when blended together with a variety of powerful ingredients like fenugreek, shikakai, amla and olive/argan oil, makes the perfect mask to fight against dandruff.

Mix together 1 tablespoon of fenugreek powder, 1 tablespoon of shikakai, 1 tablespoon of amla powder, and 1 tablespoon of argan/olive oil with a cup of curd.

Let the mixture rest for two to three hours and apply it on your scalp working towards the ends. After 30 minutes, rinse your hair with cold water. Continue this mask routine on a weekly basis to restore your scalp health.

* Shikakai and coconut oil:

Who wouldn’t love a hot oil massage followed by a refreshing hair wash? While it sounds soothing and relaxing, there are plenty of health benefits to be had.

However, most of us tend to skip the routine owing to time constraints. A quick DIY solution to this is indeed a coconut oil shikakai hair mask that can instantly replenish your hair.

Mix together one tablespoon each of shikakai powder and amla powder along with two tablespoons of heated coconut oil and leave the mixture for three hours.

Post warming the mixture, strain the oil and massage it directly on to your scalp and leave it for 30 minutes before rinsing it with water. The mask routine can be followed on a weekly basis to maintain the health of your scalp and the texture of your hair.

* Wholesome shikakai mask:

We all love a little bit of sugar, spice, and all things nice when it comes to hair and skin care.

Herbal hair care is all about blending a balance of ingredients that address specific concerns while also protecting your hair from future damage.

One such culmination of Ayurveda’s hand-picked ingredients for an overall protection is the wholesome shikakai mask infused with tulsi, neem powder, shikakai powder, rose petal powder, fenugreek powder and olive oil, as well as curd.

Tulsi, a vital and central herb in Ayurveda, helps stimulate scalp circulation owing to its antioxidant properties.

On the other hand, neem is a great detoxifier that speeds up the removal of toxins from the scalp.

To prepare this wholesome shikakai mask, mix together a tablespoon of shikakai, half a tablespoon each of neem powder, tulsi powder, rose petal powder, fenugreek powder along with one cup of curd and a tablespoon of olive oil.

Allow the mixture to sit for 30 minutes and apply the mask on to your scalp. After a 30 minutes rest, wash your hair with water and shikakai powder.

