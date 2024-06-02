Kidnapped, beaten and left for dead

A DIGITAL forensic analyst and cyber investigator claimed he was kidnapped from his Ladysmith home by men posing as police officers and taken to a field where he was beaten with hockey sticks and left for dead. Kiran Sewnarayan, 43, said the incident happened five months ago and on May 15, three suspects were arrested by the Hawks Newcastle Serious Organised Crime Investigation.

Pakistani nationals, Irfan Ullah Khan, 40, Saif Ullah, 49, and Ali Rao Raza, 22, were arrested in Newcastle and charged with kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property and attempted murder. The suspects are expected to make a bail application in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on June 4. Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, said it had been alleged the suspects, who had posed as policemen, forcefully took Sewnarayan from his home.

“They drove to the Madadeni area where he was severely beaten with hockey sticks. He was left helpless on the roadside and was assisted by a person who was passing by.” Mhlongo said the motive was unknown. This week, Sewnarayan, told how he had dragged himself “by pulling on grass” to a main road to get help from a passing motorist, who called the police and ambulance.

Sewnarayan is the CEO of the Aisure Group. His company has now started an online petition, calling for bail to be denied. To date, it has over 160 signatures. Sewnarayan was thankful for the arrests but he was concerned for his safety because more suspects were on the run. “I can’t forget the day I was attacked. The men, armed with pistols, got onto my property by removing the wire fence. They then broke down the kitchen door before forcing me into their vehicle at gunpoint. They took me to a field, where between 15 to 20 men assaulted me with hockey sticks and pick handles.”

He said the suspects took turns to assault him. “I sustained multiple deep cuts to my body. My right hand and the two fingers on my left hand were broken.” He said the suspects left him alone after four hours of repeatedly assaulting him.

“I was in a lot of pain, but I knew I had to get help.” Sewnarayan said he did not know what the motive for the attack was and called on police to clamp down on the kidnapping syndicates. “We need stricter border control and a clamp down of foreign nationals entering the country illegally. I can only hope to get justice after what happened to me.”