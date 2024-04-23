Killed while trying to save neighbour

A COMMUNITY crime fighter and father of three was shot at the back of the head while trying to save his neighbour from robbers outside his home, in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. Gulam Mohmmed Attaari, 34, was a supervisor at the Masjid Faizan-e- Madina and a member of the local community policing forum (CPF).

Shaheed Gardia, a board member of the Dawat-e-Islami, said Attaari was returning home after attending the evening prayer at the mosque. “His neighbour was seated in his vehicle and there were three men trying to rob him. We are not sure if they wanted the car or just his belongings. Gulam being the person he was, stepped him to help.” Gardia said Attaari tried to help by attempting to scare the robbers off.

“At this point one of the men opened fire on him and shot him twice in the back of his head and then fled.” Gardia said it was an emotional and sad time for Attaari’s wife, three minor children, the mosque congregation and the community. “It is difficult when we lose such an active member of our community and someone who loved to serve society, in such a tragic manner. At the mosque he supervised the maintenance. He was involved in all our projects.

“He was dedicated to everything he was tasked to do. During the recent Ramadaan fasting he coordinated and helped prepare food that fed approximately 2 000 people daily. He was also a member of our CPF and would go out on patrols to make sure the community was safe. He was a community crime fighter.” Gardia described Attaari as “helpful and kind”. “It is these qualities that led him to help his neighbour. At his funeral we had about 1 000 people and this alone will tell you about his character.”