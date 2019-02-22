The suspects in the Verulam Magistrate's Court

DURBAN - THE case against the 12 men accused of planting incendiary devices around Durban has been postponed to April.



The accused appeared before magistrate Irfan Khalil in the Verulam Magistrate's Court today. They are businessmen Farhad Hoomer, 42, Ahmad Haffejee, 28, his cousin Goolam Haffejee, 37, Thabit Said Mwenda, 28, Mohammed Akbar, 21, Mohammed Seidth, 24, Amani Mayan (no age), Abubakari Ali, 41, Abasi Juma, 41, Muhammed Adil Sobrun, 19, Omar Iddy, 38, and Ndikumana Shabani Umande, 42.



The suspects face charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, contravention of the Explosives Act, and arson.



The murder charge stems from an attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa, Verulam, north of Durban, last year, where Abbas Essop was killed.

For the first time since their arrests, the media was allowed to photograph the accused but they lowered their heads when the cameras flashed.

Each accused has to report to the Durban Central police station every Wednesday, between 6am and 6pm, surrender their travel documents, not leave the province without permission, and not interfere with witnesses.

