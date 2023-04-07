KZN cop’s home petrol-bombed hours after he leads drug raid

Durban - Hours after a police captain stationed at the Phoenix SAPS led a drug raid at a property in the area, his home was shot at and petrol bombed. Footage of the incident was captured on CCTV. This prompted Nthabeleng Molefe, the provincial secretary for the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru), to condemn attacks on the police, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said this was the first time she heard about a shooting and petrol bombing at the same house. A relative of the captain, who declined to be named due to safety concerns, said the attack started on Thursday night and at this stage they were uncertain if the incident was linked to the raid earlier that day. "The policeman, who lives in Phoenix, was at home with his wife and three children. From about 9pm, they heard single gunshots every 15 to 20 minutes outside their home, and altogether there were four shots fired.

"He did not go to the window or outside to see what was going on. He had a feeling that he needed to stay indoors. Soon after the shootings ended, he went to bed." At around 2am on Friday, the policeman heard a loud noise and then an explosion. "He instructed his children to remain inside, while he and his wife went outside to investigate. Their carport was in flames and the fire was spreading. With no time to call the fire department, the neighbours used hosepipes to douse the fire. That's when they saw the remains of a petrol bomb on the carport. It was made with a beer bottle and a face cloth.

"Later that day, the couple viewed CCTV footage from the area. It showed a man standing outside their property firing a single shot into their yard every 15 minutes. "There were no cartridges at the scene, which meant he fired blank shots that sounded like a normal gunshot. The man then left and returned with an accomplice. They lit the petrol bomb and threw it at the house before fleeing. "When we reflected, it seemed like the man fired blank shots to get the policeman to the window or to go outside so that he could use live ammunition to kill him. When he did not succeed, he opted for a petrol bomb."

The relative said the policeman has been with SAPS for 27 years. "This is the first time something like this has happened to him. His family was initially under police guard but they are now being guarded by a private security company. "They are scared and feel trapped in their own home. The children are not doing well. They are concerned about their safety. If they need to go to the shop, they all go together.

"It is difficult for the family to process what happened because the policeman was doing his job. His job helps him care for his family and put food on the table. Despite the incident, the family is thankful no one was seriously hurt or injured." The carport was the only part of the home that was damaged. Molefe said the POPCRU was frustrated about crimes against the police, and unhappy that the policeman's family came under attack.

"This ordeal must be traumatising for them. We will engage with police management in the area about what is being done to protect this family. "Since July last year we have lost at least 28 members. The most common deaths are a result of shootings. This is the first time that I have heard about a shooting and petrol bombing targeting the same house. "Our officers are risking their lives investigating killings and attending drug raids to keep the country safe. This is why we fought for an increase in the danger allowance.

"For years they were only getting R400. We now settled for R700 but we still don't believe it is enough. We are also pushing for insurance for the police so that in the event of their death while on duty, their families will be taken care of." Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said last Thursday, police from Phoenix held a drug raid in Westham. They arrested a suspect after he was found in possession of 1 350 capsules of heroin with a street value of R30 000. Netshiunda said a policeman's premises was petrol bombed by unknown people and no injuries were reported. He could not confirm if the incidents were linked.