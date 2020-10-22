KZN doctor’s hopes to be crowned Miss South Africa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THANDEKA MGQIBI Durban - MEDICAL doctor Karishma Ramdev hopes to make KwaZulu-Natal proud when she competes in the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant on Saturday. She is one of the 10 finalists. Ramdev, 25, of Chatsworth, who made the Top 5 of the contest in 2018, said she was ready, yet nervous and excited at the same time. “I am ready to perform under pressure and enjoy the entire experience. I find it fun to be strutting on stage and showing the country what I have worked to achieve.”

Ramdev said the viewers could expect to see a woman who was bold, strong, confident and had a never-give-up attitude.

“I will give of my best until the very end. Everything I’ve done this year is a true representation of who I am and I want that to reflect. I hope you will see who the true, authentic me really is.”

She said after having competed two years ago, she learnt how rewarding it was to try again.

“It’s easy to be despondent and never want to put yourself out there again, but the key to living a full and happy life with no regrets is taking the risk.

“You never know where you may end up.”

Ramdev is currently based in Johannesburg and works at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

She said she would take her parents to the pageant, which will be at the Table Bay Hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Zozibini Tunzi, the reigning Miss Universe, will be one of the judges. She won the Miss South Africa 2019 crown, before going on to win Miss Universe.

The finale will be screened live on Saturday from 5pm on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

It will also be streamed live online and the subscriptions to the livestream are currently on sale.

The pay per view cost is $6.99 (R99.99 excluding VAT) and will include an exclusive pre-show, online streaming of the pageant finale, the opportunity to see what happens backstage, and access to an exclusive post-crowning interview with Miss South Africa 2020. To sign up for the live event, subscribe at www.misssa.live (Miss South Africa’s exclusive content online platform).

Miss South Africa 2020 will win prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3million.

POST