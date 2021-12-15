KZN family whose home burnt to the ground looking forward to spending Christmas in their new home

Durban: Lallie Gounden whose corrugated iron home in KwaDukuza burnt to the ground in May last year, will be celebrating Christmas in her new home. Gounden, 54, is unemployed and shared the home with her sons Ashley, 33, and Bradley, 32, both self-employed, as well as Ashley’s wife, Jonelle, 22, and their daughter, Tais, a toddler.

During the blaze, all their belongings including Tais’s pram and cot were destroyed. But through sponsorships from the community and the help of two non-profit organisations, the Glenhills Helping Hands and the South African Indian Legion of Military Veterans, the home has been rebuilt as a brick structure. After the fire, the family was housed at the Glenhills Resource Centre. They slept on mattresses in the hall which had a bathroom with ablution facilities.

MORE ON THIS KwaDukuza family's horror of watching home burn down

The community rallied together to provide them with food, clothing and dishes. In May last year, her corrugated iron home in KwaDukuza burnt to the ground. Supplied "It has been a long and tough journey. I watched all my belongings go up in flames. Everything that I worked so hard to build. Within seconds we were homeless. The feeling of knowing you no longer have a home is something that is indescribable. I am so thankful to the community for helping me and my family," said Gounden. She said her new house has four bedrooms with a lounge, bathroom and toilet.

"It is spacious. There are still a few things that need to be done but I am just thankful to God that he made this possible for us. Last Christmas we did not have a home and this year we do. I am so excited to be spending Christmas in my new home." Rabi Singh, the former councillor for the area and now community activist, said the land that the home is built on has been expropriated by the Illembe Municipality. "On the land, there are other iron homes and some RDP homes."

Vinesh Selvan from the South African Indian Legion of Military Veterans, said they teamed up with Moola Moodley from the Glenhills Helping Hands to assist the family. "Moola started the project and we joined in to help. He died due to Covid-19 before the home was completed. We were able to build a four-bedroom home for the family. It is a brick structure and that will accommodate the family comfortably. The rebuild was made possible through the generous contribution of businessmen and women." Captain Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said the cause of the fire was being investigated.