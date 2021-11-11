KZN man allegedly stabbed to death by a security guard

Durban: The family of a 21-year-old Kylan Pillay, who was stabbed to death allegedly by a security guard, say they have many unanswered questions surrounding the incident. It is alleged that there was an argument with a security guard in Cypress Road in Morningside last Monday morning. Pillay, of Bonella, and his two friends were stabbed. They were taken to King George VIII Hospital. His friends survived, but Pillay died from his injuries.

Pillay's aunt, Natasha Ramlagan, said: "We are still trying to pick up the pieces. His parents are traumatised. Kylan had never been to the hospital a day in his life. To go there and never return is devastating." She said all they knew was that Pillay went out with his friends to attend a birthday party. "From what we were told, at the time of the incident Kylan was in the back seat of the car. He was waiting for his friends, who had jumped out. When he went to check on them, he found one of his friends on the ground. Apparently, a fight broke out with a security guard. We are not sure why."

Ramlagan said Pillay was stabbed in the back. By the time the family arrived at the hospital, he was dead. "We need closure to understand what happened. We are not going to let this rest or let this pass." She said Pillay was training to be an assistant manager at Shoprite and lived with his parents and younger brother.

Ramlagan described him as quiet and humble. "He was not an outgoing person. In fact, he hardly went out, especially to parties. He never got into an altercation before. Kylan was not that type of that child." His aunt said Pillay enjoyed going to church and was a soccer fanatic. His favourite team was Manchester United.

She said the family planned to meet the investigating officer to find out more about the incident. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a provincial spokesperson, said the Durban Central SAPS was investigating. "We can confirm the incident that took place on November 1 at 1am on Cypress Road in Morningside, where a 21-year-old man was stabbed (allegedly) by a security guard after an argument.