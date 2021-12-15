KZN man killed during robbery, hailed a hero for protecting his elderly parents

Durban: Megan Jeremy Shunmugam has been hailed a hero by his family. He was killed while protecting his parents during a robbery at their home in Gledhow, KwaDukuza, on Friday morning.

Shunmugam, 41, an operator at the Gledhow Sugar Mill Company, sustained stab wounds to his neck, chest and arms. The robbers fled the scene with two cellphones. After they fled, Shunmugam, made his way to his neighbour's home and called out for help.

He died minutes later in his neighbour's driveway. Shunmugam had been staying with his parents, Jaya and Philis Shunmugam, so it would be easier for him to travel to work. His home is in Stanger Heights, which he shares with his wife, Sarika, and three children.

Vincent Pillay, his uncle, said at 12.30am Jaya woke up to go to the toilet when he heard a noise in the yard. "Their dogs were also barking. Whilst in the toilet, Jaya opened the window and noticed the robber standing underneath the carport in his yard. Jaya shouted at the robber, wanting to know what he was doing on the property. His shouts woke up Phillis. She got up and walked into the passage of the home with Jaya. The next moment, a stone was thrown through the kitchen window, and the robber entered the house. Phillis began to scream." Her screams and the sound of the window shattering woke Shunmugam.

Pillay said as Shunmugam walked out of his bedroom into the passage, he saw the robber running towards his mother with a sharp object in his hand. "The object looked like a screwdriver. Megan pushed his mother into her bedroom and told her to lock the door. The robber then turned his attention to Jaya, but before the robber could attack him, Megan pushed him out of the way and tackled the robber." Pillay said Jaya was able to flee without being seen by the robber's accomplice, who was standing guard outside.

"While Jaya sought help from neighbours, Megan fought with the robber, but he was stabbed in the front and on the back of his neck as well as his chest and arms. During the fight, Megan collapsed due to his injuries, and the robber thought he was dead." He said the robber left Shunmugam and went to the bedroom in search of Phillis. "His accomplice came into the house and told him to leave, but the robber refused, saying the aunty saw his face. We believe he wanted to kill her. He demanded that Philis open the door. She was terrified and refused. Phillis told him that the police were on their way. She told him the only valuables she had were two cellphones. She threw it outside from a window and told him to leave, which he did. She just wanted him out of the house."

Pillay said, when the robber went to the bedroom, Megan managed to wake up. "At this point, he was covered in blood. He fled the house without being seen and tried to get help from a neighbour. His injuries were bad, and he died on their driveway within a few minutes." He said the police arrived shortly after Shunmugam died.

"Megan was a gem. He was the eldest nephew and grandson in our family. He was the pride and joy of his grandmother, who is now 78. Megan was a wonderful person. He was filled with love and laughter. He loved his wife and children and would do anything for them. To us, he is a hero. He protected his parents. Phillis is still traumatised and no longer wants to live in the home. Sarika is trying to be strong." Pillay said the family wants justice. "Is the life of a man worth only two cellphones? The robber brutally attacked Megan and even went after his mother. What is this country coming to? Gledhow used to be a safe place to raise a family. Many people worked in the sugar mill, but now families are scared to live in their own homes. Crime is on the increase. Visible policing is needed to address the issue."

He said the community is also trying to start neighbourhood watch patrols. Residents took to Facebook to share their concerns about crime following Shanmugam's death. Marcell Naidoo: "We, the people of Gledhow, require assistance in our area due to the high crime rate ... 4 incidents in 1 week ... .3 stabbings, 1 life lost...Is a cell phone more important than a life? I am calling upon the police...the mayor and ward councillors ... the press ... religious leaders. We need help. We cannot sleep at night, we have to guard our houses day and night. The people of Gledhow are living in fear of getting robbed. We need help. This cannot go on any longer."

Nkosenhle Nqobani Khuzwayo: "That area is very dangerous, it really needs attention, and it’s been that way for a while." Shanmugam was cremated at the KwaDukuza Crematorium on Saturday. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder is being investigated by the KwaDukuza SAPS.