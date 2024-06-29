KZN MK Party MPs ready to make a change

TWO KwaZulu-Natal politicians, who were among the 58 members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party officially sworn into parliament on Tuesday, hope to bring about change. Visvin Reddy said it signified the culmination of over three decades of community activism and dedication to fighting for the marginalised in society.

“It is both an honour and a profound responsibility. I am filled with a mixture of pride, determination and a deep sense of duty. This moment represents not just a personal achievement but a victory for all those who have supported and stood by me through the years. “I carry with me the hopes, aspirations and dreams of millions of South Africans who have yet to experience true freedom. My emotions are a blend of excitement and resolve, as I am ready to continue the fight for justice and equality,” he said. Reddy said as a member of parliament, his primary goal was to ensure that the voices of the marginalised were heard and addressed.

“I aim to tackle issues of inequality and injustice head-on. My plans include advocating for policies that promote equality, justice and opportunities for all. The land question is a matter of urgency and must be addressed to ensure that all South Africans have a stake in our nation’s future. “I will work tirelessly to address the economic disparities that persist, ensuring the economy benefits everyone, not just a select few. My commitment is to be an active and vocal representative, not one who fades into the background until the next election. I will continue to fight for lower fuel prices and to end unfair discrimination in all its forms.” Reddy said there were several pressing issues that he intended to address in KZN. “The economic inequality in this region is stark, and I will work towards creating more equitable economic opportunities. Land reform is critical in KZN, as many communities still lack access to land and resources necessary for their development.

“I will also focus on improving infrastructure, healthcare and education, ensuring that all residents have access to the services they need to thrive. Moreover, tackling crime and ensuring the safety and security of our communities is a priority. These issues are interconnected and addressing them requires a comprehensive and sustained effort.” Reddy said he currently held a significant position within the MK Party as a dedicated advocate for social justice and equality. “For KZN, my role will be to work with our MK Party members of the provincial legislature to address the needs of our people at the national level, ensuring that their concerns are brought to the forefront of parliamentary discussions and decisions. My position allows me to influence policies and initiatives that directly impact the lives of KZN residents and I am committed to using this platform to effect positive change.

“I have dedicated my life to activism. I understand the importance of being present and accessible to the people I represent. I will not be a silent or absent member of parliament. My office will always be open to my constituents, and I will make it a point to engage with the community regularly. “I believe that true leadership is about serving the people, listening to their concerns and working collaboratively to find solutions,” he said. Shunmugam Ramsamy Moodley said that education was on the top of his list of priorities.

Moodley, a former DA member, said he joined the MK Party after discussions with Reddy about amalgamating their seats of power in the hope of creating a stronger political movement. “I joined the MK Party in January. During that time, Visvin and I met with (former) president Jacob Zuma about the future of the party and the direction we planned to take. After he (Zuma) gave us his plans, we returned to Durban and got to work. “I honestly did not expect the party to receive so much support during its first election but we all put in an immense amount of work and I’m glad to say that it paid off.

“As someone who has been in politics from the early 2000s, I can say that as Indians we have been pushed to the outskirts of society in some ways. Even though many Indian people support the DA, I feel the party did not do enough for our people and our communities. “Phoenix is the largest Indian township yet the condition of the place is dismal. There are so many taxpayers there but look at how our people must fight for basic things like water and education,” he said.

Moodley said he believed education was paramount in society. “I come from a generation where our parents made it known to us how important it is to educate ourselves. How do we expect children in today’s world to reach the same level if they can’t afford books? “I really want us as a country to relook at this quintile system, which decides how much funding a school gets. Phoenix and Chatsworth schools service the poorer communities yet they are placed in a quintile 5. They need to be in a quintile 3 so more people can send their children to school without them being victimised for school fees or fancy stationery,” he said.

Moodley said he believed that Phoenix needed its own crematorium. “It can’t be that such a large community must travel outside just to pay their final rites. “I’m glad that we are now in government and people can look to us and be hopeful for change. I am also hopeful that things are going to change in Durban and South Africa.”