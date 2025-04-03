KZN motor licensing offices transition to cashless payments amid CIT heist concerns

Motorists will no longer be able to pay by cash when visiting motor licensing offices across the province. This comes after Siboniso Duma, the KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements announced that as of April 1, a cashless payment system was implemented following a surge in cash-in-transit (CIT) heists.

“The transition to a cashless system is a significant milestone in the fight against CIT heists. We believe that embracing digital evolution will help us as the department to save every cent and ensure that we help fund programmes of service delivery of this democratic government,” said Duma in a statement. Duma added that during the 2024/2025 financial year, the department had collected more than R2.3 billion from the motor licensing offices. “This money is being redirected to the Treasury for further allocation towards health, education, social development, water, electricity, the building of houses, road construction, and other government departments.

“We are encouraged by the members of the public, who have embraced this change and are now using debit and credit cards in our motor licensing offices." Meanwhile, five suspected CIT robbers wanted for a string of heists in KwaZulu-Natal were shot and killed in a shootout with police in Ridgeview, near Chesterville, on Wednesday. They were suspected to also be linked to a CIT heist, which occurred in KwaMashu on Monday.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said police were conducting an intelligence-led operation after gathering information that the suspects were planning to commit another CIT robbery in the vicinity of the iLembe District, north of KZN. “Police visibility in the area disturbed the suspects' mission and intelligence located the suspects in Ridgeview.” Netshiunda said police identified the suspects' vehicle and as they approached it, the suspects opened fire at police and a shootout ensued.