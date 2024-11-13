KZN to honour the legacy of Indian indentured labourers on November 16

On Saturday, the Sivananda World Peace Foundation in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, GOPIO International, and the POST will commemorate the 164th anniversary of the arrival of Indian indentured labourers in South Africa. The event will be held at the Bayview Ubuntu Centre in Chatsworth at 6.30pm.

The guest of honour will be KZN Premier, Thami Ntuli, who will be joined by eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Cyril Xaba. "This commemoration marks a significant milestone in KZN's journey toward peace and unity. It reminds us of the collective responsibility to build a better South Africa, where peace is central to our nation's growth and prosperity," said Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, the founder of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation, in a statement. "The arrival of the first indentured labourers from India began with the SS Truro, which arrived in Durban Bay on November 16, 1860, carrying 345 men, women, and children from Madras. This was soon followed by the SS Belvedere on November 26, 1860.

"Within six months, the Indian population in South Africa reached 1 029, with additional voyages bringing thousands more. Over the next 51 years, more than 200 000 Indians arrived in South Africa, including over 152 000 indentured labourers transported on 384 ships, establishing one of the largest Indian communities outside India," said the statement. "Initially bound to sugar plantations under harsh colonial conditions, the Indian community contributed to the economic and cultural fabric of the region. Over time, many descendants of these early immigrants overcame immense challenges to excel across various fields, enriching South Africa’s diverse society. "The community also grew with the arrival of 'passenger Indians' who financed their journeys and brought skills in trade, teaching, and craftsmanship. Together, they built enduring institutions — temples, mosques, and cultural centers — that continue to support and celebrate a vibrant Indian heritage."