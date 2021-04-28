Lenasia teacher kidnapped from her home found dead in a shallow grave

Durban - The body of missing Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker was found in a shallow grave in Phumlamqashi on Tuesday evening.

A 36-year-old man was also arrested in connection with her kidnapping and killing.

Vanker, 31, a teacher at Progress Primary School, was abducted from her home by two men last Thursday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the suspects are alleged to have then driven off in the victim's vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Ennerdale.

"The matter was reported to the police and a detectives team was established, activating a search party in prioritising the case and search for the victim."

He said on the evening of April 27 the investigation led the team to a shack in Phumlamqashi, Lenasia South, where one of the suspects was found.

"The suspect then pointed police to a shallow grave inside the yard where the victim was buried. A police search and rescue team, as well as forensic experts, were summoned and exhumed the body that was later identified by the family as that of abducted Naadira Vanker."

He said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine how the woman was killed.

"Police are searching for the second suspect, who is still at large,“ said Masondo.

The victim’s mother, Naheema Vanker, said the men had assaulted Nadira’s children before assaulting Naadira.

"They grabbed her by her hands and feet and carried her into her vehicle before driving off. My grandchildren ran to my home, which is nearby, and knocked at my door.

’’They told me that someone was in the house and that they took their mother away. They were traumatised."

The Post