Lianca’s no Nigella in the kitchen but she sure can(’t) cook

LIANCA Dookran does not cook much and has never claimed to be Nigella Lawson in the kitchen but when she does cook, her meals have certainly left an impression. Last week, the 38-year-old from Seatides won R10 000 in the South African version of the British reality series, Come Dine with Me.

The show features amateur chefs who live in the same town or area. They each host a three-course dinner party for the other contestants at their home. Each competitor then rates the host’s food and hosting skills during a taxi journey home, with the highest-scoring chef winning a cash prize. Dookran won the dinner party in a recent episode of Season 9 that was broadcast on DStv channel 174. The physiotherapist said her mom, Jaymie Dookran, was a fabulous cook and her husband, Bashin Kistnan, does the daily cooking. So the few skills she picked up from them – and British food writer and television cook Lawson – was more than enough for her to claim victory.

“I don’t really cook,” said Dookran. “I practised my main twice before and my dessert once and winged my starter on the day.” She said her stepdad, Tony Subramony, sent her the application form and told her that she had the personality for the series but no cooking skills. Taking his light-hearted comment in jest, Dookran said she immediately knew she had to submit an application to be a contestant on the series.

“I have been on a journey of ‘yes’ for the past two years, so this was definitely a ‘yes’ moment after reading the book, Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes.” The selection process entailed four rounds and after a few weeks, she got the call she had been waiting for. “I could not contain my excitement.”

She said filming was exhausting but amazing. “The episode was filled with great food, disastrous dance moves, spicy comments and amazing people. It was a proudly Mzansi episode.” Speaking about the evening she hosted, she said: “The theme was Bollywood Boom. I am a proud brown gal, so I wanted to celebrate my culture. For the starter, I made prawn pani puris with some boujee samoosas comprising chicken, feta and sundried tomatoes.

“For the main, I made a lamb saag. It's a spicy lamb and spinach dish, which I served with all the accompaniments – home-made naan, basmati rice, raita and sambals – on a banana leaf. Dessert was a chai panna cotta with a berry compote. I served this in a teacup engulfed in smoke from the dry ice. It was a treat for the eyes and the taste buds.” Following her win, she said she may actually start cooking weekend suppers to give her husband some time off. “I realised saying ‘yes’ to yourself brings so much power. Winning this made me realise a dream. It was like a bucket list moment. I loved every moment and I especially loved the narration by David Lamb. Come Dine with Me has been one of my favourite shows and if a non-cook can win it, you can go for your dream too. Bet on yourself.”