Life for suspects who set businessman alight and dumped his body in a manhole

Durban - After nearly five years, the family of murdered Ladysmith businessman and father of six, Haroon Warasally, got justice. On Monday, Philani Thulani Mbhele and Sanele Amos Madide were convicted and sentenced in the Newcastle Regional Court to life imprisonment. They also received a further 15 years for robbery and 15 years for defeating the ends of justice. The sentences will run concurrently. Mbhele and Madide were arrested after Warasally’s burnt remains were found in a manhole near an abandoned hotel outside Newcastle. Warasally, 56, the owner of Pelican Security in Ladysmith, was stabbed, doused with petrol, set alight and his remains were dumped in the manhole along the N11 on June 2, 2016. His bakkie, firearm and cash were taken.

His family searched for him. They went to the area where he was meant to drop off night shift staff and pay their salaries. Warasally’s son and a colleague found his bakkie on the N11 near the abandoned Ballengeich Hotel, where his security staff had been guarding for a year. They were unable to find him and reported the matter to Newcastle police station. The police found Warasally's remains.

Mbhele, 26, of Ladysmith, was arrested shortly after the incident. Madide, 24, of Nqutu, was arrested on November 17, 2017.

Both accused, who were represented by Legal Aid, were denied bail and remained in custody. They pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate found the State had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused had shown no remorse.

After the conviction and sentencing, Abbas Warasally, the deceased’s brother, said: “We never gave up. For five years, we travelled from Ladysmith to Newcastle to attend the case and it was adjourned over and over, but we are glad it’s finally over. Yes, it won’t bring my brother back, but it does come with some sort of closure.”

He said he still wanted to know the circumstances that led to his brother's death.

“We didn’t feel like we got the full story. The accused were both blaming each other for what happened. But at least we know the case is done and the men responsible are where they belong.”

Abbas said his family was close-knit and his sibling was the one person everyone could count on.

"If anyone had a problem, he would be there, no questions asked.”

He said their mother died in November 2016, five months after his brother was murdered. “She was unable to recover from his loss. She took it really badly.”

Abbas said attending the case on Monday had opened up old wounds.

“It takes time to heal, but we will never be able to fully heal from this.”

He thanked the prosecutor for securing the conviction, adding he hoped his brother’s murderers did not get released early on parole.

The Post