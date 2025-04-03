Living with autism: How one father ensures a "normal" life for his son

The father of a now adult son, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler, said his goal was to ensure that he always led a “normal” life.
Lorimer Archary said he became concerned when his son, Kiveshan, now 20, had not started talking or walking properly by the time he was two and a half years old.
“It was initially tough trying to figure out what was wrong. However, his mother and I took him to see a neurologist and she diagnosed him with autism. Once we knew the reason it became easier as we educated ourselves about autism.
“Furthermore, family support was important. My parents have been a huge support to Kiveshan. He attended a school for children with special-needs and they would care for him after-school for about 15 years. During this time he built a strong relationship with them. My father would also take him out, so he is very sociable,” he said.
Archary said like other young adults, his son also enjoyed doing activities.
“He is very outgoing. He enjoys bowling or going out with his step siblings on the weekend. He also loves music and dancing. I try my best to take Kiveshan everywhere and not keep him at home, so he is aware of new places. I aim to give him a normal life as much as I can.
“However, people often stop and stare at him. He also greets people when we go out, and sometimes they just look at him. I used to get upset, but now I try to educate people by saying my son has autism. I also believe society has to be more aware of children with special needs.
“Having a child on the spectrum is very challenging. In addition, every child with autism is different, and it's not always easy. Some parents do have it more difficult than others. But I salute all the great parents out there. They are our children and we can only embrace and love them for who they are. I love my son, he is my life,” he said.