Living with autism: How one father ensures a "normal" life for his son

The father of a now adult son, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler, said his goal was to ensure that he always led a “normal” life. Lorimer Archary said he became concerned when his son, Kiveshan, now 20, had not started talking or walking properly by the time he was two and a half years old.

“It was initially tough trying to figure out what was wrong. However, his mother and I took him to see a neurologist and she diagnosed him with autism. Once we knew the reason it became easier as we educated ourselves about autism. “Furthermore, family support was important. My parents have been a huge support to Kiveshan. He attended a school for children with special-needs and they would care for him after-school for about 15 years. During this time he built a strong relationship with them. My father would also take him out, so he is very sociable,” he said. Archary said like other young adults, his son also enjoyed doing activities.