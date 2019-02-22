Logan Moodley with the casket featuring The Last Supper. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / African News Agency / ANA

Durban - The latest trend to hit the funeral industry is caskets covered with images of religious figures, popular soccer teams, and fashion brands. The idea, brought to life by Merebank Funeral Services, costs between R45000 and R65000.

Despite the high price tag, families are still willing to fork out the cash to ensure their loved ones get the best possible send-off.

For now, the parlour has three designs - Liverpool Football Club featuring popular player Mohamed Salah, The Last Supper, and one covered in the Louis Vuitton print, which has a matching box for ashes.

Parlour owner Logan Moodley said his son Jepheth had come up with the idea last year.

“I have been in the funeral industry for 25 years and it has changed drastically.

“It is not only about sorrow. While families still mourn the death of their loved ones, they equally celebrate their lives.”

Moodley said this celebration included adding aspects into the funeral that the deceased had been fond of.

A Liverpool Football Club casket, with a picture of Mohamed Salah. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / African News Agency / ANA

“Liverpool Football Club, The Last Supper and the Louis Vuitton print are popular, so we decided to try them out. These designs are made using a 3D printer and the images are airbrushed onto the wooden caskets.”

He said families had the option to hire the caskets, which costs R45000, or purchase them for R65000.

The price includes family care hire and administration fees.

Moodley said The Last Supper was a popular choice and had already been used by four families.

“The black community has taken a liking to the Louis Vuitton casket and it has already been used for a few funerals.

“Customers can afford the prices, mostly because they have their private funeral policies, while others use their own money.”

The father of three said they also had a Louis Vuitton cremation box for families to store the cremated remains of their dearly departed.

A Louis Vutton box for the cremated remains. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / African News Agency / ANA

A Louis Vutton branded casket. Picture: Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

“These boxes can be placed on a wall of remembrance at a cemetery or church. We are testing out these ideas, and with the number of funeral parlour businesses around, we are trying to come up with different and innovative ideas.”

The cost of a standard funeral, he said, started from R7500.

“We intend to include other local and international soccer teams in the list, as well as Hindu deities. If someone has a special request, it will take us about two days for them to have their casket ready.”

When Rachel Chetty’s husband, Cyril, died in November due to ill-health, she was determined to give him an “elegant send-off”.

“We are from Gauteng and decided to have his funeral in Durban because most of our family live there. My husband was a dedicated Christian and when I saw the casket designed with The Last Supper, I knew it was the perfect one for him.”

Chetty said her children paid for the hire and money was no issue.

POST