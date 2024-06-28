Independent Online
Lots of activity but where are the sardines today?

Wayne Harrison, the acting head of department of operations for the KZN Sharks Board, said there was a lot of activity during the sardine run, which made for fantastic viewing. This picture in Uvonga was posted by Chris Swart on the Facebook group, KZN Sardine Watch (NCS).

Published 4h ago

WHERE are the elusive sardines today? Too far out at sea, said Jace Govender, the spokesperson for Lifesaving South Africa and a third generation seine netter.

“Yesterday, we netted sardines in Winkelspruit. One big net of sardines resulted in about 500 crates. Unfortunately, we haven’t netted any sardines this morning but we are hopeful that when the tide drops later this evening, we can get a catch,” said Govender.

Wayne Harrison, the acting head of department of operations for the KZN Sharks Board, said there was a lot of activity this morning, which made for fantastic viewing

“We had great activity this morning with common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins, terns and gannets plummeting from the sky, bryde's whale sightings and so on. This is the greatest shoal on earth. The highest concentration of activity is from Hibberdene through to the Wild Coast Sun and beyond,” said Harrison.

He added that the sardines were currently spread out in shoals all over the coast, so one could not predict exactly where they would be at a time.

“You can’t predict where the sardines will be spotted this weekend as they are animals in the wild but we can expect lots of activity across the coast as the weather and sea conditions are quite good,” said Harrison.

south africasardine run