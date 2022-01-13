Man, 24, charged with reckless driving after Chatsworth pensioner knocked dead

Durban: A 24-year-old man has been charged after a a Chatsworth pensioner died after he was knocked over in Montford last Wednesday. Anwar Sheik, 75, visited his sister-in-law on Road 734 and was returning to his home on Road 706 when he was knocked over by a car. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Claude Subramodey, the owner of Amawele Emergency Services, said: "We assessed the patient, and unfortunately, he showed no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene due to the seriousness of his injury. The body was handed over to SAPS for further investigation." Sohil Moosa, Sheik's nephew, said: “On the day of the incident, he visited my mother. He then told her he would take a taxi home. Someone called her and told her about the accident, and she, in turn, called me. When I arrived at the scene, I was told my uncle had passed on. He had multiple injuries, including a dislocated arm. It upsets me that the person who knocked him did not stop or try to render assistance." He said his uncle, a grandfather of four, often visited their home.

MORE ON THIS Two people lost their lives and at least four were injured in KZN road accidents this weekend

“He used to visit regularly because my mother used to prepare some of his favourite meals, and they enjoyed catching up. Family gatherings will no longer be the same without him.” Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial police spokesperson, said charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and failure to stop after an accident are being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS. She said a 24-year-old suspect was traced and was placed under arrest. He appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday.