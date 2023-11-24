The man accused of killing an off-duty policeman will spend the festive season behind bars after his bail application was denied. Asad Haniff Ramjan, 29, an employee at a local gun shop, allegedly shot Constable Thabani Gwala multiple times during an altercation in Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg, on November 13.

Constable Gwala, 35, of KwaSwayimane, was a member of the Public Order Policing Unit based at the Alexandra Police Station. Ramjan, who was charged with murder, appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday for a decision on his bail application. The State opposed bail due to the safety of witnesses and his safety. Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, the spokesperson for the Hawks, said Ramjan was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to January.

According to a police source, it had been alleged that Gwala, who was off-duty at the time, was travelling in a VW Polo and Ramjan in a Toyota Run-X when the alleged incident happened. The source alleged it was a road rage incident and at some point both men jumped off their respective vehicles and a physical fight ensued. Ramjan was arrested at the scene.