Man accused of robbing the elderly arrested by Rusa after three day search

A man accused of scamming and robbing elderly people was arrested in Westham, Phoenix, on Monday by officers from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa). Prem Balram, of Rusa, said the suspect's modus operandi was to approach the elderly, while posing as a family member. He allegedly told them he was related to them before scamming them out of thousands of rand, said Balram.

He said several victims, who realised they were being scammed and failed to hand over cash, were allegedly held at knifepoint and robbed. Balram said after searching for the suspect for three days, he was arrested at a home in Wesham and a white Toyota Conquest used in the alleged crime was also recovered. “Officers surrounded his home and found the suspect hiding in the ceiling. He offered officers a bribe of R50 000 in cash for his release. He was immediately restrained and taken into custody," said Balram.

He said since then, about 14 pensioners had come forward after they saw a social media post regarding the arrest. “All the victims were aged between 65 and 80 and reported being scammed by a man in a white Toyota Conquest. Detectives at the South African Police Services in Verulam are investigating the matter. Reaction officers handed over the suspect to the police on Monday night." He said the suspect appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Balram said he was detained at the Verulam police station until his next court appearance.