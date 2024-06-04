Man in dock for alleged brutal attack on Glenmore family

A 44-year-old man, who is accused of stabbing and killing a Glenmore mother, Halima Hoosen-Preston, 46, made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday). Grayson James Beare is also accused of two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed Hoosen-Preston’s husband and their son in their home on June 2.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said the state was opposed to bail. “The matter was remanded for bail investigation and for Beare to undergo mental assessment until June 11.” At the time, Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said they responded to a multiple stabbing incident on Hyder Road in Glenmore just after 3.30am.