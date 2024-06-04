Man in dock for alleged brutal attack on Glenmore family

A 44-year-old man, who is accused of stabbing and killing a Glenmore mother, Halima Hoosen-Preston, 46, made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday).
Grayson James Beare is also accused of two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed Hoosen-Preston’s husband and their son in their home on June 2.
Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said the state was opposed to bail.
“The matter was remanded for bail investigation and for Beare to undergo mental assessment until June 11.”
At the time, Garrith Jamieson, spokesperson for ALS Paramedics, said they responded to a multiple stabbing incident on Hyder Road in Glenmore just after 3.30am.
“Paramedics arrived to a horrific scene. A family had been attacked inside their house by an alleged suspect. Paramedics found three patients with multiple stab wounds. Immediately more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.
“Once triaged, paramedics found that a female believed to be in her forties had sustained multiple fatal stab wounds to her body and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.
“Two men believed to be father and son were found to have multiple stab wounds to their bodies. Both were in a critical condition and required multiple advanced life support techniques to stabilise on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that they required,” he said.