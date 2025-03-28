Man in dock for allegedly stabbing mother, brother to death

A Gauteng man accused of stabbing his mother and brother to death appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court this week. Ahban Pillay, 38, was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother, Cynthia Packery, and his brother, Mishan Pillay, at a complex in Ferndale, Randburg, on March 12.

The case was adjourned for a possible bail application to next week. Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a Gauteng provincial police spokesperson, said police were alerted after screams were heard from one of the units in the complex. “On arrival, the gardener of the complex led police to the unit where he heard the screams. Upon arrival at the unit, police found an Indian male holding a big knife. He dropped it when he saw the police.

“Police found two bodies, a male and female, in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The suspect confirmed to police officers at the scene that it was the bodies of his mother and brother. He was arrested and charged with murder,” he said. Masondo confirmed that Pillay was currently out on bail for an alleged attempted murder that occurred in 2022. “The 2022 complainant alleged that he returned from the petrol station and entered a complex in Buccleuch, Sandton, when he asked the accused to bring him a lighter to smoke.