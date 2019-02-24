Rodney Naicker

Durban - A Tongaat family believe that the men who shot dead their son, used the ongoing water shortage in the area as an opportunity to execute their attack. Father of two Rodney “Peter” Naicker, 40, a mechanic for Sasko, sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. He had gone to inspect the water meter outside his yard after the water pipes inside the house began to make a strange noise.

He was confronted by four armed men who fired seven shots in his direction.

It is believed the suspects tampered with the water meter to lure Rodney outside.

Rodney’s wife, Sashnie, 38, and his elderly parents Vengetas, 73, and Mariamah, 68, watched helplessly as he bled to death outside their home.

His brother, Ricky Naicker, described the murder as senseless.

“Rodney lived in the main house and my parents and two siblings in another house on the property.

“At around 9pm some of the pipes inside his house started making a loud noise. This was odd because for the past two and a half weeks most of Tongaat did not have water. Sashnie asked him to check the water meter which is outside the property. His sister-in-law went outside with him.”

Naicker said as they got to the water meter the suspects attacked them.

“One of the suspects grabbed Rodney and he screamed for his sister-in-law to run back to the house. The suspects took his cellphone and then fired about seven shots, one of which struck him in the chest. The men fled the scene.”

When the gunshots went off, said Naicker, his parents, Sashnie, and siblings ran outside.

“Rodney was bleeding profusely and died a short while later. This incident does not make any sense. Reliving this ordeal in my head it seemed like these men were out to get Rodney.

“We believe this was a hit. But, we do not know what the motive was.”

Naicker raised the question that if it was really a robbery why did the attackers let his sister-in-law run off.

“The two of them were outnumbered. They came only for him and the suspects used the water shortage as an opportunity to execute their plans. They just stole his cellphone to make it look like a robbery,” said Naicker.

Taps in Tongaat have run dry for weeks now.

Naicker said simple things like bathing, washing clothes and dishes have become virtually impossible for the family.

“We have spent hundreds of rand to buy bottled water so we can do these simple chores. Now because of this issue, my brother has died. We have logged numerous complaints with the eThekwini Municipality but to no avail.”

“No water tankers have been sent out. All we get is reference numbers. Even during his funeral on Monday mourners could not even use the toilet.”

Naicker said his brother was involved in temple work and had plans to start his own livestock business.

“He was flourishing in life and I cannot understand who or why someone would want to harm him.

“Rodney was the sole breadwinner of his family. He gave them everything. Our prayer is that these men are caught and face a lengthy jail term.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated.

POST