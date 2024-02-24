Tributes have poured in for a Phoenix man, who was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting in Sunford on Friday night. Mohamed Abed Adham, 52, of Avonford Crescent, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Gareth Naidoo, spokesperson for KZN VIP, said the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “Medical personnel on the scene attempted to stabilise the victim. However, despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.” Naidoo said reports indicated that a blue Toyota Corolla (Camry) pulled up next to the victim's vehicle, multiple shots were fired and the driver drove off.

“Multiple bullet cartridges were found on scene. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this stage,” said Naidoo. Several messages of condolences were shared on Facebook. Fatima Goolam said: “May Allah grant you the highest abode in Jannah my amazing father-in-law. Rest easy Bawa”