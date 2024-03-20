Man shoots wife, turns gun on himself after argument

A 10-year-old girl allegedly witnessed her mother being shot in the head by her father, who then turned the gun on himself, at their Tongaat home on Wednesday evening. Prem Balram, head of Reaction Unit South Africa(RUSA), said their Tongaat operations centre received several calls of a shooting in Belvedere, at about 6pm

“Reaction officers who were immediately dispatched, arrived on scene to find paramedics in the process of providing emergency medical care to a man who sustained a gunshot to his head. “The body of a woman with a gunshot wound to her head was discovered in the driveway. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased,” he said. Balram said it was established that the man, who was an armed response officer and the woman were married but had been separated.

He said the man arrived at the house dressed in uniform and driving his branded company vehicle to fetch the child, when an argument ensued. “He allegedly drew his company issued firearm and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. Four spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. “The critically injured man who was transported to hospital, was pronounced dead on arrival. The child was visibly traumatised but was not injured. The motive for the shooting has not been established,” he said.