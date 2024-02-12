Man shot while seated in vehicle, minor son unharmed

Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa, said its Phoenix Operations Centre was inundated with calls from passing motorists about the shooting at about 4pm.

A man was shot several times while seated in his vehicle with his minor son on old North Coast Road, at the entrance of Broadlands, earlier today (Monday).

He said reaction officers were dispatched and on arrival, the victim was being stabilised by paramedics from a private ambulance service. He was thereafter transported to a hospital.

“According to witnesses, a man exited a white vehicle and approached the driver of a gold BMW M4 that was stationary in traffic. The suspect fired multiple shots before he fled in a getaway vehicle. The victim’s minor son, who was in the passenger seat, was not injured. The motive for the shooting is unknown,” he said.

Police did not comment at the time of publishing.