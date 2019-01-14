A man allegedly survived being hit by a train. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

Durban - A man has sustained minor injuries after he was allegedly hit by a train on Monday afternoon in KwaZulu-Natal. The unidentified male - who was walking by the train tracks in Tongaat - was found by members of Reaction Unit South Africa shortly after 12pm.

According to Prem Balram from the private emergency service, a member of the public witnessed a goods train knock down the man who was walking on the railway tracks towards Maidstone Village.

Balram added that the train stopped immediately after the incident.

"Paramedics arrived the provided location and walked alongside the tracks and found the injured man lying in a dense bush.

"The man escaped with minor injuries after he was struck by the train. He was treated on scene and transported to Osindisweni government hospital."

Balram added the man, who was in shock, could not provide his name or any details to paramedics that could assist in his identification.

The matter was reported to SAPS, who is still on scene.

