Matric pupils nervous and confident about English paper

Matric pupils around the country will write English (paper 1) today for the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. This morning, the pupils at Eastbury Secondary School in Phoenix said they were both nervous and confident.

Diya Lakha, 17, from Brookdale, said her preparation process included revising past year papers. “I also re-read textbooks and resources to understand the material better. It was stressful and challenging to stay consistent and disciplined, but following a strict study timetable helped me. I have tried my best to prepare for this paper. “My advice to other matric pupils is to work consistently, stay disciplined, ensure you manage your stress by taking regular study breaks and do not let other people's expectations interfere with your performance." =

Diya plans to study medicine at the University of Witwatersrand, and later specialise in neurosurgery. Udhay Harrisawak, 18, from Eastbury, wants to study business administration or information technology. “My preparation for today's paper went well. I went over past year papers, and put together a study time table to ensure I get the most or productive work done. Remember, proper planning prevents poor performance."

Twins Nishkaar and Nishka Bassari, 17, from Eastbury, helped each prepare. “Preparation have been nerve wrecking and mentally straining. However it is not something new to us. We have been briefed extensively about this kind of stress since we started high school," said Nishkaar. “Although English is my home language, the subject should never be underestimated. Throughout the school year, we have been given mock tests and revision papers. I have made note of my mistakes and have worked on them.

“My twin sister does the same subjects as me. When I don’t understand certain concepts, she is there to explain and vice versa. We are in every class together except for Afrikaans." Nishka said: “Preparation for finals has not been easy. There were a lot of ups and downs when it came to creating study plans and schedules. When it came to studying for English, there were a lot of past year papers to go through. As twins, studying together helped. I am confident for today's paper to an extent. I just have to do my best." Nishkaar hopes to study medicine, while Nishka wants to pursue occupational therapy.