Matriculant who lost her dad says it was the support of her family that got her through
Durban: For Caitlin Jacobs matric was the most challenging experience.
“In January last year, my dad passed away. Throughout the year, I was challenged with having to deal with grief and despair.
“However, I always looked forward to the finish line, as it held much hope for a new beginning.”
Jacobs said it was only through being focused, hard work, determination, faith, patience and the support of my mother and family that I was able to reach my goal.
“Today, I rejoice and celebrate my matric achievement from Werda School in Malvern.”
I crossed the finish line, obtaining a bachelor’s pass with a distinction in business studies. I'm looking forward to a bright future and pursuing a career in business and marketing.
