Matriculant who lost her dad says it was the support of her family that got her through

“In January last year, my dad passed away. Throughout the year, I was challenged with having to deal with grief and despair.

Durban: For Caitlin Jacobs matric was the most challenging experience.

“However, I always looked forward to the finish line, as it held much hope for a new beginning.”

Jacobs said it was only through being focused, hard work, determination, faith, patience and the support of my mother and family that I was able to reach my goal.

“Today, I rejoice and celebrate my matric achievement from Werda School in Malvern.”