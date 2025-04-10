Meet Nathaniel Naidoo: the young para surfer aiming for championship glory

Thirteen years ago, when Nathaniel Naidoo was born with a lower limb disability, doctors told his parents he would be a “vegetable”. Today, the Grade 6 pupil at Open Air School is preparing to compete in the 2025 SA Para Surfing Championships at the Durban beachfront on April 12 and 13.

Raksha Naidoo, his mother, said Nathaniel was born with sacral agenesis (type one). Sacral agenesis occurs when the sacrum, the lowest part of the spine, does not form normally, or at all. It can affect a child's legs or lower back. “Doctors said Nathaniel would be a ‘vegetable’, but he is far from that,” said Naidoo, from Merebank.

She said Nathaniel started surfing four years ago. “His school physiotherapy coach noticed him balancing well when performing handstands. The coach suggested he try out para surfing. At first, his dad, Emanual, and I were scared to death. "However, we met the team from Made for More, which provides sports coaching for those with disabilities. They showed us so much love and care that we lost sight of our fear. From the coaches to the volunteers, they made Nathaniel feel safe and taught him to be bold. He is now a pro.

“Nathaniel loves surfing simply because he feels free from any kind of criticism or people saying ‘shame’. He shows them that he can do what some ‘normal’ people cannot do. "He loves the water and is competitive. Nathaniel's signature moves such as doing a handstand on the surfboard, while riding a wave has made him popular. Surfing has also provided him with opportunities such as building a stronger upper-body and to be a better swimmer." Naidoo added that in 2022, Nathaniel won second place in the SA Para Surfing Championships in the men’s prone assist division and the “Most Stoked Surfer” award.

“This weekend, he will be surfing against the best para surfers in South Africa, representing KwaZulu-Natal in his classification.” Naidoo said apart from para surfing, Nathaniel enjoyed acting and watching sport. “He was an extra in the movie Greytown Girl, which gave him an opportunity to meet and work with renowned directors and actors, as well as earn a salary at just 11-years-old. He also loves soccer and his favorite team is Liverpool. It is his dream to meet the team.”