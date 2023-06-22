Merebank Clinic awarded for excellence

THE Merebank Clinic recently won the award from the Department of Health for Prestigious Excellence Compliance Norms and Standards from the Department of Health. Members of the managing committee said it was no easy feat, given that the clinic had its challenges and was not immune to issues such as medication and staff shortages, and outdated medical equipment.

Rishi Sewsunker, the chairperson for the Merebank Clinic Committee, said these kinds of challenges had become a norm in healthcare in South Africa, but that with teamwork, the clinic was able to navigate them. “There are times when we experience a shortage of medications. There are times when we are understaffed. But this also needs to be seen in the context that we have an influx of patients, not just from Merebank. We have patients from Umlazi, Wentworth, Bonela, Chatsworth and Isipingo. They take a relative’s address locally as their own to access the services here because they know they will receive a better service at this clinic. “Despite this, we do not turn away people in need of basic medical health care. Our frontline staff who work at this clinic ensure that they use whatever is at that their disposal to the best of their ability. They make it work in the best interest of the patients,” he said.

“We want to ensure a quality service for our community and that is why we are here. From the staff at our clinic to the members of our clinic committee and the volunteers and sponsors who support us, we always strive for a better health service for our community.” Blood preasure and sugar testing done during an Open Day at Merebank Clinic. Picture: Supplied Yusuf Vawda, who is also part of the committee, said the clinic was privileged to have received the award, despite the challenges they faced. “In addition, we also have deteriorating infrastructure, like our treatment facilities which were previously used for vaccine campaigns, HIV/Aids, TB treatment and the like. These facilities are in such disrepair that they are simply not safe and cannot be used. So the committee is actively trying to get a sponsor to repair or replace the structures.

Members of the Merebank Clinic Committee inspect deteriorating facilities on site that need repair; a challenge they are determined to sort out. Picture: Latoya Newman “Another challenge we have had is where residents have called the committee to complain about the service. We then address these on a case by case matter with the the clinic manager, Sister Nomfundo Choncho. “But at the end of the day it is a two-way road. You cannot expect the staff to treat the patients with respect when, unfortunately, we have had patients who sometimes walk in and verbally abuse the staff. So we take complaints on a case-by-case basis, look at the issue raised, and together with Sister Choncho and her staff, we tackle the matter,” said Vawda. He did not dispute that they had a deteriorating facility.

“While we do not dispute this, at the same time we are actively engaging with the Department of Health, local business and corporates, and the community to come forward and have a look at this over 65 year old structure. Let’s see how we can work together to maintain it to the best of our ability. “We are also trying to build a shelter for patients who get here in the early hours so they can access the clinic premises and be safe while they wait for the clinic to open. The reality is we live in a community where criminal opportunists will target patients who are waiting to get in. “Despite all of these challenges and the increased workload, the staff go the extra mile daily to ensure the community-at-large receives good health treatment. We were only able to receive this award because of the good relations between the committee, Sister Chonco and her staff, and volunteers and sponsors, who go over and above to serve the community.”

Staff of Merebank Clinic and CANSA volunteers during a Cancer Awareness Day. Picture: Supplied Loshini Govender, another committee member, said: “I work closely with Community Health Worker, Devandrie Lovie Pillay, and the staff at the clinic, volunteers and sponsors for a number of services for the community, including hosting different awareness drives like for HIV/Aids, TB and cancer. We also host an open day where the community has access to health checks for blood and sugar testing, informational talks on matters affecting pensioners and grantees and other issues.” The wish list of areas where help was needed, include: replacing the asbestos leaking roof (patch up jobs are not lasting); installing new treatment rooms for renal dialysis, addiction rehab centres, and vaccinations; securing medical equipment, a full-time doctor and welfare personnel on site, and securing road sign information boards for the clinic. * If you can help, call Yusuf Vawda at 0617120007