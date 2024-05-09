Microbiologist seeks new ways to treat drug-resistant bacteria

A thesis investigating the bio-activity of crude bio-surfactant extracts and bio-surfactant-capped nanoparticles synthesised using marine sponge-associated bacteria resulted in Sonali Sukreem being awarded her Master’s degree cum laude in microbiology. Sukreem, of Verulam, was supervised by Professor Hafizah Chenia for her MSc studies.

She said her research focused on finding new ways to treat drug-resistant bacteria, which had emerged as a major health concern worldwide owing to the incorrect use of antibiotics. These bacteria, she said, could form complex communities known as biofilms, which make infections hard to treat. “To combat this, I explored biosurfactants, which are compounds produced by microorganisms and combined them with metals to make effective nanoparticles capable of treating these infections,” she said.

“Biosurfactant compounds are of interest due to their unique characteristics, which include their ability to be produced through ‘green’ methods as well as their bioactive potential.” Sukreem’s research focused on understanding and inhibiting biofilm formation as well as by interfering with bacterial communication (quorum sensing) as strategies to inhibit bacterial pathogenicity. “Quorum sensing is a communication phenomenon used by bacteria. Therefore, its inhibition can prevent pathogenesis."

Her academic journey in microbiology and exposure to nanotechnology during her honours degree - for which she received a Certificate of Merit for her research - sparked her interest as she realised the potential of this field to develop innovative approaches to tackle critical issues faced in healthcare. “This research is exciting because it opens up new possibilities for treating infections more effectively and without relying solely on traditional antibiotics. Plus, using biosurfactants is eco-friendly and could have benefits for both the environment and human health in the future.” With an MSc, Sukreem is keen to gain work experience in the industry and looks forward to applying the knowledge and skills she has acquired to improve the lives of others.