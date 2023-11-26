‘Miraculous’ recovery for boy after sustaining second degree burns to his body: Situation taught me not to panic, to stay calm, listen to my parents and trust in God

AN 11-YEAR-old boy, who suffered severe burns after his t-shirt caught alight while he was lighting a chafing dish gel fuel burner, is finally home after spending 29 agonising days in hospital. Xavier Mariah, a Grade 5 pupil at Laerskool Oranjegloed, in Secunda, has made a ‘miraculous’ recovery after sustaining second degree burns to his body.

An upbeat Xavier told the POST on Monday, that he was happy to be home, and playing X-Box and 'chilling' with his family to keep occupied. "My recovery is going good so far. The burns are itchy and I can’t go out much but I know I need to stay at home to heal. This situation has taught me not to panic and to stay calm, listen to my parents and trust God." His mother Shimona said Xavier was helping his dad, Ashley, light the gel burner, when the accident happened on October 15, three days before his birthday.

"At the time we were attending a prayer at a relative's home in Midrand. Xavier and Ashley were lighting the gel burners to keep the food in the chafing dishes warm. This was not the first time that Xavier had done this task. “He had done it before at our home, under his dad's guidance. However, this time we had used the chafing dishes and gel burner that had been supplied by the caterer,” said Shimona. She said at the time Xavier had been wearing a soccer t-shirt and pants.

“Suddenly a spark from a gel burner that had already been lit, flew onto his clothing and set it alight. The next moment, we just saw flames. “My husband and a relative managed to remove his clothing but his body was already severely burnt. Xavier was in pain and hysterical. "The paramedics arrived soon thereafter. They stabilised and sedated him. He was taken to the Sunninghill Hospital, but due to the extent of his injuries, he was transferred to Netcare Alberton where he was taken directly into theatre," added Shimona.

Xavier sustained burns to his chest, stomach, left hand and arm, and his thighs. "For the first three days, he was on a ventilator in the ICU isolation unit and was sedated due to the pain. All we could do was pray. Xavier turned 11 on October 18. Our prayers were soon answered. He somehow made a miraculous recovery and opened his eyes and greeted us. Even his doctor was impressed by the turnaround. Our prayers had been answered.” She said Xavier was soon moved to the general ICU ward and then to the paediatric ward.

"During his hospitalisation, he was taken to theatre eight times. He had to be sedated so his dressing could be changed following a skin graft. We are thankful he is now back home and making progress. "Xavier loves spending time with his sister Izabel, 13. Her presence and support is helping him with his healing. He also video calls his friends to keep in touch with school and their day to day activities." Shimona said Xavier would not write his final school exams.