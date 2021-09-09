Mobeni Heights and Tongaat Crematorium closed again, indefinitely

Durban: The crematoriums in Mobeni Heights and Tongaat have once again closed indefinitely, because there is allegedly no gas for the furnaces to operate. For more than a decade, the furnaces at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium were not operational.

In 2019, the Office of the Public Protector wrote to the eThekwini Municipality asking that it address the issue. The public protector instructed the city to install a new furnace before 2020. Last April, a R3.5 million furnace that was bought in the United States arrived in Durban. Installation started five months later, but the crematorium has had intermittent problems since then. On Saturday, the facility allegedly had no gas, while the Tongaat Crematorium has allegedly been without gas since last Tuesday.

Clive Moodley, the acting chairperson of the Funeral Directors Association, said administration issues and a lack of service delivery were behind the constant issues at the crematoriums. "This year alone, the crematorium in Mobeni Heights closed about three times. We are tired of talking to the eThekwini Municipality. This issue is placing financial strain on families. They have no choice but to pay more than R2 000 at private facilities, whereas at the municipal facilities, it's R700," said Moodley. He said the municipality needed to re-evaluate its processes to ensure the crematoriums operated problem-free.

Verencia Pillay, the owner of Continental Funeral Services in Tongaat, said: "From what I understand, the city is in the process of changing their suppliers, and there is, therefore, no gas to operate. If this is true, it is poor planning by the municipality. There is a gauge that indicates when the gas is almost out. Families have the option of using private crematoriums in Verulam, Clare Estate and KwaDukuzu, but the fees are more than double that at government facilities." Dhayalan Moodley, the owner of Isipingo Funeral Services, said: "The crematoriums need to be privatised. We complain to the municipality about the challenges we have when the furnaces don't work, but they don't seem to be interested." Koushik Maharaj, from Newlands City Funerals, said: "The gas does not just run out. They need to monitor the equipment to ensure this does not happen. For years, the crematorium in Mobeni Heights has been an issue. What happens to families who cannot afford private crematorium fees that amount to over R2 000."