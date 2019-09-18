The Mobeni Heights Crematorium

DURBAN - DESPITE an assurance that a new furnace would be installed at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium, the eThekwini Municipality is yet to make good on its promise. In February, the city told the POST that a new furnace would be shipped from the US to Durban and would arrive in March.



After the installation and a few operational tests, it would be available for public use.

But seven months later, the furnace, that is believed to cost around R7 million, has not arrived.



Teddy Govender, the chairperson of the Chatsworth and District Civic Federation, said during a recent meeting with municipal officials he found out that there were challenges with tax clearance.

“From what I know, the deposit was paid, and it should be ready by November or December. But with the city, one can never be sure.”



He said he could not understand why the city did not procure the furnace locally as the US procured device would “require a certain skill set”.



“Do we have the capacity or the knowledge to man and maintain this furnace? Technicians need to be flown down to train our local guys.”

Logan Chetty, the director of the KZN Funeral Association, said there was no respect for rate-paying citizens.

“They say it’s on the ship, but nothing is on the ship. Someone is lying to us.”

Cyril Naidu, a community activist in Chatsworth, suggested the matter be escalated to the premier’s office.



“It has been seven years since the problem began and they are still failing the community. When the president visited the area, the premier assured us that they had the issue at the crematorium under control. We want to know what does he have under control?”

Minority Front leader, Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, recently forwarded a motion at a local government sitting.



She proposed the efficient running of the existing crematoriums and the development of new cremation and burial facilities.



“This honourable house calls on the MEC of Cogta (Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs) to present a report on the budget to support this line item re-prioritisation provincially so that KZN municipalities are monitored on this infrastructure spend through public-private partnership arrangements.”

She said she put forward the motion in an effort to have a proper plan in place to monitor crematoriums.



“People should not have to worry about cremations at an already traumatic time in their lives. I want the community to be stress-free when it comes to this.”



She said a partnership between the public and private sectors would assist in ensuring accountability and regular maintenance.



While one of the furnaces at Mobeni Heights Crematorium worked intermittently until 2017, the other was said to be inoperable for five years.



This resulted in many families travelling to the privately-run Clare Estate Crematorium, which has also received funding for new furnaces.

City spokesperson, Msawakhe

Mayisela, recently confirmed that they were still waiting for the shipment but could not disclose the reason behind the delay.



“A letter of Award was made. Manufacturing of the cremator in the USA will take 18 weeks and shipping from the USA to Durban Port will take approximately eight weeks. When the cremator arrives at Durban port, it will take a further two weeks to deliver, install and commission. We are confident the cremator will be operational before Christmas.”



Previously, he said the crematorium was expected to be functional by February 2020.

