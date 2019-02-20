The Mobeni Heights Crematorium

DURBAN - TWO new furnaces are expected to be installed at the problem-plagued Mobeni Heights Crematorium next month. Ward councillor Ganas Govender said the furnaces cost around R7 million and would be shipped from the US.

“We will reopen the crematorium in June or July,” said Govender, who added that the funding had been approved by the eThekwini Municipality in 2016.

While one of the furnaces worked intermittently until May, the other has been inoperable for five years.

It resulted in families having to travel to Clare Estate or elsewhere to cremate their loved ones at an additional cost.

But many remain skeptical, believing the city will not make good on its promise.

KZN Funeral Directors Association director Logan Chetty said: “We would be fools to believe the situation would be remedied in the next few months.”

The owner of Wyebank Funeral Services, Lenny Reddy, said the “city is just buying time by saying the furnaces will be installed this year”.

Resident Dhayalan Moodley said he wanted to “see action now. We are tired of empty promises”.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed that work on installing the new furnaces was expected to start next month.

“The furnace is on its way to Durban from the US. It is expected to be here at the beginning of March. After installation, a few test runs will be done and then it will be open to the public for use.”

