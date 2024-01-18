Mobilise to protect schools from crime

School safety has been thrust into the spotlight following an outbreak of crime in south Durban where one school was robbed, and teachers at another engaged in a gun battle with armed robbers. One of the oldest schools, Chatsworth Secondary, became the latest statistic when criminals vandalised and stripped the school of its infrastructure, 11 days before the start of the 2024 academic year.

Days before school could close in 2023, teachers at the Mawelewele Primary School at Klaarwater, Shallcross, were robbed of their belongings when the school came under attack by gunmen. Police in Chatsworth are investigating cases of business robbery and attempted murder after gunmen opened fire on teachers at the school. A suspect and a teacher were wounded when the teachers returned fire.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) urged more people to join the, ‘I am A School Fan’ campaign, to mobilise against criminal elements targeting schools. Nomusa Cembi, Sadtu’s media officer, said they had received increased reports regarding crime. “Schools do not have enough budgets to obtain additional safety and security. To show our concern, we launched the ‘I Am A School Fan’ campaign, where we appeal to all stakeholders in education to play their part towards ensuring safety in schools, so that effective learning and teaching can take place. This campaign encourages schools to build stronger relations with communities.

“Communities should not stand by and be spectators when schools are vandalised but should report instances of vandalism to those in charge of security. Communities should support teachers and pupils, and work with local policing forums to ensure that schools are protected,” Cembi said. Thirona Moodley, spokesperson for the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said safety at schools was an ongoing concern for them. “Pupils, teachers and school properties have always been vulnerable to criminals. The recent callous robbery at Chatsworth Secondary School is devastating to the schooling community. The school services a disadvantaged community and for the school to recover from these losses will take time and money. Teachers are targeted by hijackers and pupils are robbed on their way to school. The situation is untenable.

“Teachers and pupils are in fear and this makes teaching and learning a real challenge. Schools do not have adequate security guards, fences have collapsed and other deterrents like burglar guards, gates and electronic security systems are non- existent in disadvantaged schools. The criminals are from the communities, and schools will never be safe while these criminals are protected by the communities.” Moodley added: “The school budgets are barely sufficient to pay for the basics for teaching and learning and security is unaffordable. Schools must reach out to security companies to provide discounted security, so they can operate in a safe environment.” Dr Jeeva Naidoo, principal of Dawnridge Primary School, said schools were community assets and as such, the community, which surrounds them, should take ownership of the schools.

“This must happen more especially after hours and during school holidays. “I always encourage my school’s community to be my security during any period when the school is closed. Hiring of security guards and monitored alarm systems are additional to the above. These tend to give us more peace of mind and create a sense of safety but they are not really foolproof,” Naidoo said. During his 38 years of teaching experience, Naidoo found safety to be one of the most crucial aspects of a school since parents relied on schools being safe havens of learning for their children.