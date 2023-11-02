Mom hosts rally in memory of her daughter after her body was found in a veld two years ago

In November 2021, Simone Lee Mulayen, 22, a waitress, was found dead in a veld in Brackenham, after an alleged hit-and-run accident.

Two years after her daughter’s death, a Richards Bay mother is still seeking justice.

Shortly after her death, police arrested a suspect who appeared in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court. He was later released after the matter was withdrawn, pending further investigation into the case.

In a desperate attempt to ensure justice for her daughter’s murder, Mulayen will hold a rally on Saturday at the Brackenham Sports Ground.

She said the aim of the rally was to draw public attention to the case and to call on police to expedite the investigation.