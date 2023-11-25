Mother accuses alleged drug dealer for ‘hit’ on son: Now I will fight for justice for him

A PHOENIX mother has claimed that a local drug dealer has put a ‘hit’ on her only child after he was shot dead execution style at the weekend. Jermaine Kyle Govindsamy, 16, of Waltham Drive, was killed two day before his birthday, on November 17.

His aunt Melanie Govindsamy, said he was shot just outside her gate. “On Friday night, Jermaine was at my home when his girlfriend phoned and he left with my son. As they reached the front gate, two guys shot at Jermaine. He was hit in the head and stomach. The suspects then jumped into an awaiting car and sped off. Thankfully, my son was unharmed.” Melanie described the killing as a ‘set up’.

Jermaine’s mother, Chantal Govindsamy, said they believed a ‘local drug dealer had put a hit out’ on the schoolboy. Melanie said: “Jermaine, myself and other family members have been harassed, assaulted and threatened by this drug dealer for months.” She produced various case numbers for the incidents they had reported to the police.

Melanie said they had even secured a protection order from the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in September against the alleged drug dealer. Chantal said: “This was definitely planned. They held a grudge against Kyle because every time they tried to intimidate him or threaten him, he would stand up for himself. Other children would be threatened and intimidated, but Kyle was fearless. He was targeted many times before. We had been to the police station many times. The last resort was the protection order.” She denied claims on social media that her son’s killing was drug related.

“I have seen the comments on social media that this was a drug-related shooting. Kyle was not involved with gangs or drugs. If he dressed nice, it was because he saved his allowance. I also spoiled him. “Kyle was my only child. I have lost everything. Now I will fight for justice for him. It’s all I have to live for. A young boy has lost his life. Today it's my child, tomorrow it could be somebody else's child,” she said. KZN police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said a case of murder was being investigated. She said the suspects had fled in a silver-grey vehicle.

Mark Nadesan, PRO for Phoenix CPF, said: “It did appear like a hit but the details are unclear at this stage.” Mohomed Shah, chairperson of the Phoenix Local Drug Action Committee, said while he could not comment on this case, the issue of drugs was spiralling problem in Phoenix. He said while working in the area, he had found that the youth often gave into peer pressure to consume drugs, join local gangs or drug operations.