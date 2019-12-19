Motorcyclist killed on way to visit girlfriend









Sugan “Tapu” Ramadoo DURBAN - Sugan “Tapu” Ramadoo had a surprise in store for his girlfriend, but he lost control of his new motorbike and died before he reached her home. The 37-year-old’s bike rolled down an embankment on the Higginson Highway on Sunday.

The incident happened just before the Havenside offramp, a short distance from Renee Sivapragasam’s home.

Ramadoo, of Umkomaas, bought the bike two weeks earlier. “We both went on leave on Friday and we began making plans on how to spend the festive season. On Saturday, he left me at a work year-end function. He then picked me up, took me home, hugged me and kissed me goodbye,” said Sivapragasam.



“The following day, he sent me a hug and kiss emojis over WhatsApp. He did not mention that he intended visiting.”



She said she believed he did not tell her about visiting on Sunday because he wanted to surprise her.

“I don’t know if he wanted to show me his new bike or had other intentions. Friends and family mentioned that he was speaking about taking our five-year relationship to the next level.”

Sivapragasam said that when she was told about the accident, she went to the scene.



“I saw his face one last time before he was placed in a body bag.”

Ramadoo’s brother-in-law, Ivan Kasavaloo, said they both left Umkomaas together.



“I was travelling in my car and we drove with him on the N2. But he took the Chatsworth offramp and we continued straight ahead.”



He said Ramadoo worked at Toyota in Prospection for 14 years as an operational manager.

“He was happy-go-lucky and loved his nieces and nephews.”

Ramadoo was part of the GTI Finest Car Club.

On their Facebook page, the club posted: “You were a true soldier my brother, and you carried the GTI Finest Club flag with honour and pride, and for that we will always remember and miss you.

"Thank you for serving the community with us Tapu, and thank you for being a true brother who always went over and above.”

Sivan Soobramodey, of Amawele Emergency Services, said Ramadoo was trying to avoid something on the road when he hit a barrier and lost control of the bike. He said that when he arrived at the scene, Ramadoo’s pulse was weak.



“All he said was that he was going to see his girlfriend who lived nearby.”

Soobramodey said Ramadoo sustained multiple fractures and broken bones.