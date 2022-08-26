Motorists attacked, killed at Durban's Spaghetti Junction

Durban - Spaghetti Junction was supposed to make it easier for people living in different parts of the city and province to connect. But it has now become a junction of death. In recent years there have been a growing number of attacks in the vicinity, officially known as the EB Cloete Interchange.

Motorists whose vehicles have broken down, have been attacked and maimed. This weekend Benson Ralph Paul died there. The 63-year-old building contractor was returning home to Park Rynie with his friend, Clive Pillay. The two had attended the wedding of Pillay’s niece in Howick on Saturday evening. During the early hours of Sunday morning, as they returned to their homes on the South Coast, they experienced a tyre puncture in the vicinity of Spaghetti Junction. According to Paul’s younger brother, Ronald: “While Clive was busy changing the tyre, Bennie was on his phone seeking assistance. While doing so he was attacked, stabbed and left bleeding.

“A tow truck parked on the opposite side of the road, responded to Clive’s cries for help. They were towed to a garage, where an ambulance took both of them to RK Khan hospital”. Despite receiving medical attention, Paul died. Pillay, who tried to fend off the attackers, is recovering from his injuries. According to Ronald, Paul was unmarried and had no children. However, he was a father-figure to his nieces. He is survived by Ronald and a sister, Laura Patchai.

“Bennie Paul was a humble, simple, child of God. He was a loving and respected person by his family, friends and community,” said Ronald. The family are still waiting for the post-mortem results, but have planned a funeral for Thursday at the Berachah Church in Park Rynie. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, a police spokesperson, said a case of murder was being investigated by Cato Manor police.

She added the suspects were unknown and Paul had sustained stab wounds to the neck and the left side of his chest. Meanwhile, hours before the fatal incident, Mvuyisi Mzukwa was attacked in the same area. Mzukwa, the chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), had attended a meeting outside KwaZulu-Natal. He landed at King Shaka International Airport and drove home using the N2.

Between 8 and 9pm, while in the vicinity of Spaghetti Junction, he experienced car problems and pulled to the side of the road. He was then attacked by an unknown number of people and sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest. Mzukwa managed to escape from his attackers and hid in the nearby bush. He emerged only when a Metro police vehicle stopped. They rushed him to hospital where he is stable in the intensive care unit. Kenneth Jacobs, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio committee on Health, wished Mzukwa a speedy recovery and said he hoped the suspects “rot in jail”.

Waheed Hoosen, general secretary of the health union Hospersa, condemned the attack and wished Mzukwa well. Meanwhile, this Monday marked the first day that Kevin Jack could walk again. The Westville-based insurance broker was attacked at Spaghetti Junction on June 12. “It was around 9pm on Sunday, June 12, when my son called to say that he was stuck on the N2 at Spaghetti Junction. A rock had hit his car.

“After calling a friend to meet me at the spot, I rushed to assist my son. We told him not to stay with the car as he could be attacked and to rather hide in the bushes.” When Jack got to the scene, he saw a person leaning into his son’s car from the passenger side window. When he hooted, the person walked away into the bushes. “I checked where my son was, as he was not in the car. I phoned him and while talking to him I proceeded to walk back to my van when someone stabbed me in the forehead with a broken bottle. This caused me to lose my balance. As I tried to get away, I tore the ligaments in my knee and I could no longer stand,” he said.

The attacker continued to stab Jack. “I crawled across the three-lane freeway while he stabbed me in the back. Cars were driving around me with the robber over me. I pleaded for him to leave me alone, and he finally did. He left me for dead and then took my belongings and fled,” he said. Jack crawled to his vehicle and drove himself to hospital.

Jack’s son, who heard the attack over the phone, was a distance away from where the attack took place. By the time he arrived, the attacker had left the scene. Jack had to have multiple stitches for his wounds and reconstructive surgery to his knee. Asad Patel, Westville Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairman, said Spaghetti Junction was a crime hot spot.

“There have been several incidents over the years that have involved shootings or stabbings. Some people have been killed. It is difficult for law enforcement and patrollers to get the criminals, because they have several hiding spots.” Patel said the criminals were also able to easily hide in the nearby bushes, or escape to areas like Chesterville or Mayville, which were close by. He said there had been more than ten incidents in the past two years.

Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens, from Durban Metro Police, confirmed that Spaghetti Junction was considered a crime hot spot. “Most of the incidents we attend occur at night, typically after something in the road has caused a driver to break down. The criminals then evade law enforcement by escaping into nearby informal settlements,” she said. Stevens said eThekwini Municipality’s CCTV cameras in the area were not working, as they had been vandalised. However, a deal had been made with the South African National Roads Agency for Metro to use their cameras.