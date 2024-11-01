Motorists urged to prepare for N3 closure

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) has planned a full road closure of the N3 between 2.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday, November 5. In a statement, Sanral said the aim of the closure was to facilitate blasting next to the existing Ashburton overpass bridge.

"This work will be undertaken as part of the N3 Section 3 Upgrade Project from Market Road and the Ashburton offramp. The Pope Ellis Drive at the Ashburton intersection and the R103 to Ashburton interchange will also be closed during this time as they are in the vicinity of the blasting activities," said the statement. It further stated that traffic would be directed via the R103 route and motorists would be allowed to take the Market Road offramp to the N3 Mainline as an alternative route during the blast. "Substantial delays may however be experienced as the N3 will be closed during the period of the blast."

Jason Lowe, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager, said: “The contractor’s traffic accommodation team, with support from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, will oversee traffic management activities throughout the blasting activity.” The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day. A second notice with updated information of the new time will be issued should that be necessary. “Motorists are advised to plan and adjust their routes for the duration of the closure and encourage adherence to the rules of the road. Sanral appreciates your patience throughout the ongoing major road enhancements,” said Lowe.

Below are the times for the planned full road closures: 2.30pm to 2.45pm - Close N3 and other listed roads, and blast 2.45pm to 2.55pm - Clean up any debris on all roads